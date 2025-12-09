Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan plan to remove trade barriers:, says customs official

The Deputy Legal and Supervision Officer of Iran Customs, Ebrahim Naghdi, says that Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan have launched a joint effort to remove trade barriers, Report informs via IRNA.

On the sidelines of the first trilateral meeting of the customs working group aimed at facilitating transit transportation between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Naghdi spoke to reporters about the meeting's outcomes on Tuesday.

He added, "Following our previous meetings with Russia and Azerbaijan-focused on increasing trade volume among the three countries and pursuing the memorandum of understanding signed in 2022, as well as the agreement signed in October 2025-we have determined that we need to address the obstacles hindering our cooperation more operationally."

Naghdi noted, "This trilateral meeting allowed us to discuss the issues and challenges affecting trade and the transit of goods among the three countries in detail. We explored solutions to enhance trade, improve the movement of cargo carriers, and streamline transit processes."

He emphasized, "In today's meeting, we reviewed key trade issues, identified existing challenges at the borders of our countries, and discussed potential solutions for increasing the capacity of cargo carrier movement. We clearly stated that the current trade volume among the three countries is far below its actual potential."

At the close of the meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening technical and operational cooperation and agreed to continue holding joint meetings in the near future.