Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan, Laos hold first political consultation

    Foreign policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 20:33
    Azerbaijan, Laos hold first political consultation

    A delegation of Azerbaijan, led by Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Laos on December 8–9, Report informs.

    During the visit, the first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries was held, chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov and Laotian Deputy Minister Maythong Thammavongsa.

    The meeting focused on the current state of bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across political, economic, humanitarian, and other domains.

    Deputy Minister Mammadov briefed his Laotian counterpart on regional developments, as well as Azerbaijan's ongoing reconstruction and demining efforts in its liberated territories.

    The meeting also addressed prospects for bilateral cooperation within international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

    Subsequently, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with Sounthone Xayachack, Vice President of the National Assembly of Laos, and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

    Additionally, Elnur Mammadov spoke to a leading Laotian media outlet, highlighting the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Laos relations.

    The Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, together with the Laotian Foreign Minister, also attended the official reception marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Laos in Vientiane on December 9.

    laos political consultations Elnur Mammadov
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Laos arasında ilk siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçirilib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Лаос провели первые политконсультации

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK expands list of Russia sanctions

    Other countries
    20:46
    Photo

    ANAMA, Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Laos hold first political consultation

    Foreign policy
    20:26

    Pashinyan discusses South Caucasus peace agenda with President of Germany

    Region
    20:14

    Two arrests after Heathrow 'pepper spray' attack

    Other countries
    20:09
    Photo

    Women's Creativity Forum held as part of OIC Cultural Festival

    Cultural policy
    19:58
    Photo

    Another Officer Development Course graduation ceremony held in Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:53

    Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan plan to remove trade barriers:, says customs official

    Infrastructure
    19:43

    Ilham Aliyev and Richard Raši meeting confirmed Baku's and Bratislava's intention to deepen cooperation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed