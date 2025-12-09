Azerbaijan, Laos hold first political consultation

A delegation of Azerbaijan, led by Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Laos on December 8–9, Report informs.

During the visit, the first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries was held, chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov and Laotian Deputy Minister Maythong Thammavongsa.

The meeting focused on the current state of bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across political, economic, humanitarian, and other domains.

Deputy Minister Mammadov briefed his Laotian counterpart on regional developments, as well as Azerbaijan's ongoing reconstruction and demining efforts in its liberated territories.

The meeting also addressed prospects for bilateral cooperation within international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Subsequently, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with Sounthone Xayachack, Vice President of the National Assembly of Laos, and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally, Elnur Mammadov spoke to a leading Laotian media outlet, highlighting the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Laos relations.

The Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, together with the Laotian Foreign Minister, also attended the official reception marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Laos in Vientiane on December 9.