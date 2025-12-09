Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Pashinyan discusses South Caucasus peace agenda with President of Germany

    Region
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 20:26
    Pashinyan discusses South Caucasus peace agenda with President of Germany

    Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed advances in the peace agenda of the South Caucasus region, Report informs, citing a post published by Pashinyan on X.

    "During official visit to Berlin met with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    Discussed strengthening Armenia-Germany relations, expanding partnership with the EU through our shared commitment to democracy and rule of law.

    Also exchanged views on advancing the peace agenda in our region," Pashinyan wrote.

    Paşinyan Almaniya Prezidenti ilə Cənubi Qafqazda sülh gündəliyini müzakirə edib
    Армения и Германия обсудили продвижение мирной повестки в регионе

