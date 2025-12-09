Pashinyan discusses South Caucasus peace agenda with President of Germany

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed advances in the peace agenda of the South Caucasus region, Report informs, citing a post published by Pashinyan on X.

"During official visit to Berlin met with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Discussed strengthening Armenia-Germany relations, expanding partnership with the EU through our shared commitment to democracy and rule of law.

Also exchanged views on advancing the peace agenda in our region," Pashinyan wrote.