Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    New amendments to Azerbaijan's Labor Code: Occupational safety engineer to become mandatory

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 12:33
    New amendments to Azerbaijan's Labor Code: Occupational safety engineer to become mandatory

    A new position-occupational safety engineer-will be introduced in Azerbaijan in workplaces with more than 50 employees, Report informs.

    The relevant amendments to the Labor Code were discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy.

    According to the proposed amendments, the position of occupational safety engineer will become mandatory for individual employers who create workplaces with more than 50 employees.

    If an organization or workplace has fewer than 50 employees, the procedure will be as follows:

    - occupational safety functions may be assigned to one employee, with their consent and after making the appropriate amendments to the employment contract;

    - if this is not possible, the employer is required to create a separate position for an occupational safety specialist.

    Azerbaijan safety engineer
    İşçilərin sayı 50-dən çox olan iş yerlərində yeni vəzifə təsis ediləcək
    Новые поправки в Трудовой кодекс: инженер по охране труда станет обязательным

    Latest News

    13:50
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industry
    13:40

    Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchases

    Region
    13:39

    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stage

    Energy
    13:25

    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    ICT
    13:21

    IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to Europe

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilities

    Energy
    13:12

    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Region
    All News Feed