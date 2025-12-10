New amendments to Azerbaijan's Labor Code: Occupational safety engineer to become mandatory

A new position-occupational safety engineer-will be introduced in Azerbaijan in workplaces with more than 50 employees, Report informs.

The relevant amendments to the Labor Code were discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy.

According to the proposed amendments, the position of occupational safety engineer will become mandatory for individual employers who create workplaces with more than 50 employees.

If an organization or workplace has fewer than 50 employees, the procedure will be as follows:

- occupational safety functions may be assigned to one employee, with their consent and after making the appropriate amendments to the employment contract;

- if this is not possible, the employer is required to create a separate position for an occupational safety specialist.