MP: Azerbaijan developing new Labor Code

Azerbaijan's Labor Code has undergone hundreds of amendments since 1999, and work on its improvement continues at an accelerated pace, signaling a comprehensive modernization of the country's labor legislation, Adil Valiyev, Head of the Social Legislation Department of the Milli Majlis Apparatus, said at today's meeting of the parliamentary committee on labor and social policy, Report informs.

Valiyev highlighted that currently, 457 amendments are being introduced to the code and 17 other laws, representing the most extensive revision in recent history.

"Of these amendments, 420 are specifically targeting the Labor Code. This represents the most comprehensive set of changes in recent years. It's fair to say that we are on the threshold of developing and adopting an entirely new Labor Code," Valiyev stated.