Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    MP: Azerbaijan developing new Labor Code

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 12:17
    MP: Azerbaijan developing new Labor Code

    Azerbaijan's Labor Code has undergone hundreds of amendments since 1999, and work on its improvement continues at an accelerated pace, signaling a comprehensive modernization of the country's labor legislation, Adil Valiyev, Head of the Social Legislation Department of the Milli Majlis Apparatus, said at today's meeting of the parliamentary committee on labor and social policy, Report informs.

    Valiyev highlighted that currently, 457 amendments are being introduced to the code and 17 other laws, representing the most extensive revision in recent history.

    "Of these amendments, 420 are specifically targeting the Labor Code. This represents the most comprehensive set of changes in recent years. It's fair to say that we are on the threshold of developing and adopting an entirely new Labor Code," Valiyev stated.

    Azerbaijan's Labor Code Adil Valiyev amendments
    MM-in şöbə müdiri: Yeni Əmək Məcəlləsi hazırlanır
    Адиль Велиев: Разрабатывается новый Трудовой кодекс Азербайджана

    Latest News

    13:50
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industry
    13:40

    Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchases

    Region
    13:39

    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stage

    Energy
    13:25

    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    ICT
    13:21

    IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to Europe

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilities

    Energy
    13:12

    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Region
    All News Feed