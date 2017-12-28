Milli Majlis to convene for its final autumn session plenary meeting

© Report

Lawmakers will go on vacation

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The final plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) autumn session will be held on December 29.

Report informs, the agenda includes 17 issues.

These are draft amendments to the laws "On the status of municipalities", "On municipal lands management", "On entrepreneurial activities", "On tourism", "On traffic", "On civil service" and others, including to the Customs and Migration Codes.

In addition, the draft law "On Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be discussed at the third-final reading and draft law "On Appointment of Judge of the Supreme Court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" will be considered.

In the end, statement of Milli Majlis will be adopted on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

Thus, autumn session of the parliament will end, lawmakers will go on vacation. The vacation will last until January 15.