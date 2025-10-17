Milli Majlis ratifies document on joining Convention on Maritime Navigation

Milli Majlis has ratified the document on Azerbaijan"s accession to the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation.

According to Report, the draft law was discussed at today"s plenary session of the parliament.

The Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation was signed on January 27, 2021, in Paris.

The document consists of a preamble, 22 articles, and transitional provisions. The Convention sets out in detail the provisions regarding the establishment of the organization, its goals and objectives, functions, and structure. The organization is established as an intergovernmental body of a consultative and technical nature. The official languages of the organization are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish.

After discussions, the draft document was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.