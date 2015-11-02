Member of House of Lords: "No violation recorded in the elections to Azerbaijani Parliament"

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ “I'm glad to be back again in Azerbaijan.We were in the territory of six constituencies in the framework of elections to the Milli Majlis. Elections were held under strict rules everywhere. No violation recorded."

Report informs, it was stated by Baroness Detta O'Cathain, member of the House of Lords in the press conference held in Azerbaijan.

He said that inking fingers organized at high level: Everything was held in disciplinary order. People gather near constituencies in London. They vote according to the rules. Hospitality is in its high level. I'm a friend of Azerbaijan, -said O'Cathain.

Lord-Deyvid Evans, member of the House of Lords said that the elections were held free and fair: "Security was in order, too. Four of the constituencies, observed by us situated in Baku, 2 outside the city. Every time we wittness hospitality in Azerbaijan."