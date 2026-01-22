Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani parliament plans roundtable on emergencies' impact on ecosystem

    Milli Majlis
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 14:40
    Azerbaijani parliament plans roundtable on emergencies' impact on ecosystem

    A roundtable on the possible impact of emergencies on the ecosystem is planned to be held in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, this issue has been included in the work plan of the parliament's Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology for the spring session of 2026.

    In addition, the plan also reflects the holding of a hearing on the (safe) management of waste.

    Azerbaijan Milli Majlis roundtable emergencies
    Milli Məclisdə fövqəladə halların ekosistemə mümkün təsirinə dair dəyirmi masa keçiriləcək
    В Милли Меджлисе пройдет круглый стол о возможном влиянии ЧС на экосистему

    Latest News

    15:34

    SOCAR CEO calls for comprehensive approach to energy transition financing

    Energy
    15:30
    Photo
    Video

    Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:26

    SOCAR head, WEF official mull Azerbaijan's decarbonization efforts

    Energy
    15:18

    Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to hold event on International Clean Energy Day

    Energy
    15:04

    US opens Venezuela to major oil companies, says Trump

    Other countries
    14:56

    Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with US

    Region
    14:47

    When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

    Other countries
    14:44

    Ilham Aliyev signs document on Azerbaijan's accession to Board of Peace as founding state

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed