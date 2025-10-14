Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Azerbaijan to join convention on maritime navigation equipment

    Milli Majlis
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 15:20
    Azerbaijan to join convention on maritime navigation equipment

    Azerbaijan may join the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation, Report informs.

    A draft law on Azerbaijan's accession to the Convention has been included on the agenda of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) plenary session scheduled for October 17.

    The session will consider a total of seven issues, including the proposed legislation.

