Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Azerbaijan to ban e-cigarettes from April 1, 2026

    Milli Majlis
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 14:20
    Azerbaijan to ban e-cigarettes from April 1, 2026

    The law prohibiting the import, export, production, storage, wholesale and retail sale, and use of electronic cigarettes and their components in Azerbaijan is set to come into force on April 1, according to the draft amendment to the "Bill on Tobacco and Tobacco Products," discussed in its second reading at today's parliamentary plenary session.

    Report informs that in the first reading, the law initially set the effective date as February 1, 2026.

    According to the draft, nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes are classified as tobacco products.

    An electronic cigarette is defined as a product intended for inhalation into the human body via a device, with or without a cartridge or bottle, containing nicotine or nicotine-free vapor, except for food products, tobacco products, medicines, and medical devices. The device can be reusable or refillable with single-use cartridges.

    The draft specifies that heated tobacco products will not be considered electronic cigarettes. Heated tobacco products are made from tobacco (or tobacco blends) and non-tobacco components, producing a nicotine-containing aerosol for inhalation during the heating process without combustion or smoke formation.

    The clarification of definitions and introduction of new terms will allow for more precise legal classification and differentiation of tobacco products, including heated tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.

    electronic cigarettes plenary session
    Elektron siqaretlərlə bağlı qadağa gələn ilin aprelin 1-dən qüvvəyə minə bilər
    В Азербайджане продлевают срок введения запрета на электронные сигареты

    Latest News

    14:56

    SOCAR plans partial transfer of Bahar field stakes to investors

    Energy
    14:49
    Photo

    Keys to apartments handed to families relocated to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    14:30

    AZAL addresses passengers traveling to Georgia

    Tourism
    14:20

    Azerbaijan to ban e-cigarettes from April 1, 2026

    Milli Majlis
    14:15
    Photo

    Keys to new apartments handed to families returning to Khydyrly village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    14:13

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban proposal in first reading

    Milli Majlis
    14:10

    ANAMA official: 415 mine victims recorded in Azerbaijan since end of Patriotic War

    Incident
    13:49

    First oil from Bahar and Gum-Deniz redevelopment expected in 2027–2028

    Energy
    13:43

    Azerbaijani delegation discussing interreligious dialogue in Türkiye

    Religion
    All News Feed