Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis adopts statement on 5th anniversary of Victory Day

    Milli Majlis
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 12:35
    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis adopts statement on 5th anniversary of Victory Day

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has adopted a statement marking the fifth anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day, Report informs.

    The statement was voiced by MP Vugar Rahimzada.

    The draft was put to a vote and approved.

    Milli Majlis statement Victory Day
    Milli Məclis Zəfər Gününün beşinci ildönümü ilə bağlı bəyanatı qəbul edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Милли Меджлис принял заявление по случаю пятой годовщины Дня Победы – ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    13:47

    Azerbaijan boosts non-oil and gas exports to Russia by over 4%

    Business
    13:35

    Georgia to send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

    Region
    13:27

    Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%

    Business
    13:24

    Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    13:19

    Azercosmos's export revenues decline by 5%

    ICT
    13:08

    Azerbaijan exports $157.2M worth of tomatoes in Jan.–Sept. 2025

    Business
    13:02

    Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exports

    Energy
    12:52

    Abbas Ismail: Apologies for colonial past must become part of deep structural reforms

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed