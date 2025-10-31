Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis adopts statement on 5th anniversary of Victory Day
Milli Majlis
- 31 October, 2025
- 12:35
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has adopted a statement marking the fifth anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day, Report informs.
The statement was voiced by MP Vugar Rahimzada.
The draft was put to a vote and approved.
