    Azerbaijan ratifies visa-free agreements with seven countries

    Milli Majlis
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 13:10
    Azerbaijan ratifies visa-free agreements with seven countries

    The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has ratified agreements providing for mutual visa exemptions for holders of various passport types with several countries, Report informs.

    The documents were discussed at today's parliamentary session.

    Lawmakers approved, in the first reading, visa-free arrangements with seven countries: Maldives for holders of ordinary passports; Angola, Djibouti, the Dominican Republic, Guinea-Bissau, and Suriname for diplomatic and service passport holders; and Bahrain for diplomatic passport holders.

