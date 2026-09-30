Azerbaijan parliament holds first plenary meeting of autumn 2026
Milli Majlis
- 30 September, 2026
- 11:30
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The first plenary meeting of the autumn 2026 session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis is underway.
According to Report, the meeting began with the national anthem in accordance with the parliament's internal rules.
The agenda includes 16 items, including a statement by the Milli Majlis marking September 27 - Remembrance Day, as well as the legislative work plan for the parliament's autumn 2026 session.
The session is chaired by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.
Milli Məclisin 2026-cı il payız sessiyası üzrə ilk iclası başlayıb
Милли Меджлис открыл осеннюю сессию 2026 года
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