    Azerbaijan moves to toughen penalties for employees leaking confidential information

    Milli Majlis
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 14:42
    Azerbaijan moves to toughen penalties for employees leaking confidential information

    Azerbaijan is preparing to tighten penalties for employees who leak state, commercial or tax secrets, requiring them to fully compensate their employers for any direct damage.

    The proposed amendments to the Labour Code were reviewed Wednesday by the Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Affairs, Report said.

    Current law holds employees fully liable only if they disclose an employer"s commercial secrets. The new measures would significantly widen that responsibility to include state and tax-related information.

    Azerbaijan"s labor legislation defines two types of financial liability: limited liability, which caps compensation, and full liability, which obliges the employee to cover the entire loss.

    commercial secret state secret taxes material responsibility
    Dövlət, kommersiya və vergi sirrini yayan işçilər tam həcmdə maddi məsuliyyət daşıyacaqlar
    В Азербайджане ужесточат ответственность работников за разглашение тайн

