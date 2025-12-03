Azerbaijan moves to toughen penalties for employees leaking confidential information
Milli Majlis
- 03 December, 2025
- 14:42
Azerbaijan is preparing to tighten penalties for employees who leak state, commercial or tax secrets, requiring them to fully compensate their employers for any direct damage.
The proposed amendments to the Labour Code were reviewed Wednesday by the Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Affairs, Report said.
Current law holds employees fully liable only if they disclose an employer"s commercial secrets. The new measures would significantly widen that responsibility to include state and tax-related information.
Azerbaijan"s labor legislation defines two types of financial liability: limited liability, which caps compensation, and full liability, which obliges the employee to cover the entire loss.
Latest News
15:46
Photo
Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiativesForeign policy
15:38
SPE Annual Caspian Conference 2025: Shaping the Region's Energy FutureEnergy
15:34
Photo
NATO mobile training team holds seminar in BakuMilitary
15:23
Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand PrixFormula 1
15:19
Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needsRegion
15:00
Photo
Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sectorFinance
14:57
Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 yearsInfrastructure
14:55
Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from RussiaEnergy
14:51