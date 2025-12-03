Azerbaijan moves to toughen penalties for employees leaking confidential information

Azerbaijan is preparing to tighten penalties for employees who leak state, commercial or tax secrets, requiring them to fully compensate their employers for any direct damage.

The proposed amendments to the Labour Code were reviewed Wednesday by the Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Affairs, Report said.

Current law holds employees fully liable only if they disclose an employer"s commercial secrets. The new measures would significantly widen that responsibility to include state and tax-related information.

Azerbaijan"s labor legislation defines two types of financial liability: limited liability, which caps compensation, and full liability, which obliges the employee to cover the entire loss.