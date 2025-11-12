Azerbaijan continues filming five movies on Patriotic War

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 14:15
    Five films dedicated to Azerbaijan's Patriotic War are currently in the pipeline, Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov said at a joint meeting of Milli Majlis (Parliament) committees on youth and sports, public associations and religious organizations, and culture, Report informs.

    Jafarov noted that between 2023 and 2025, the production of 71 films began in Azerbaijan, 50 of which have already been completed. "The number of films about the Patriotic War has reached 15, with five still being filmed. Historical film production has become a new direction, and cooperation with Türkiye has been established to support its development," he said.

    He added that when foreign filmmakers produce movies about Azerbaijan, the state reimburses up to 40% of their expenses. Therefore, he emphasized the importance of increasing budget funding for the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.

    The deputy minister also mentioned that with the agency's financial support, one animated film has been completed, while production continues on seven more.

    Nazir müavini: Hazırda Azərbaycanda Vətən müharibəsi ilə bağlı beş film çəkilir
    Замминистра: В Азербайджане ведутся съемки пяти фильмов об Отечественной войне

