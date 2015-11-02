Avigdor Lieberman: “Elections held transparently in Azerbaijan"

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Delegation consisting of four Israeli parliament members attend the elections in Azerbaijan as observers. Observations in the constituencies shows that elections held in a transparent manner."

Report informs, Avigdor Lieberman, member of Israeli parliament said in the press conference held in Baku.

"I'd like to emphasize order and electoral culture in the constituencies. We also observe double standards of international organizations. For example, nothing is stated regarding human rights violation in Saudi Arabia. But small violations resound in other countries."