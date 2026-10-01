Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Zakir Hasanov: Power of Unity 2026 contributes to peace, stability

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 15:49
    Zakir Hasanov: Power of Unity 2026 contributes to peace, stability

    The Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise contributes to ensuring peace and stability, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said during an award ceremony for servicemen held at the final stage of the drills.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khojavand, Hasanov observed the exercise and spoke about the role of such drills in the development of the armed forces.

    The minister particularly highlighted their contribution to enhancing personnel professionalism, promoting the exchange of experience, and supporting peace and stability.

    The Power of Unity 2026 joint military exercise is underway in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

    Meanwhile, Iran, Slovakia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Georgia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are taking part as observers.

    The three-phase exercise is being conducted at the Gizilgaya Training Center in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region, the Garabaghlar Training Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Boyuk Zira training area in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

    As part of the exercise, participants jointly carried out tasks involving countering hybrid threats and terrorist activities, conducting counterterrorism operations in populated areas, joint planning, and neutralizing illegal armed groups.

    The main goals of the exercise are to expand cooperation among the participating countries' armed forces, improve the practical skills of military personnel, facilitate the exchange of experience, and contribute to sustainable peace and security.

    The drills also aim to strengthen joint planning of international operations, deepen friendly ties among personnel, and ensure interoperability among units during the execution of joint missions.

    Power of Unity Zakir Hasanov Military exercises Peace and stability
    Zakir Həsənov: "Birliyin Gücü - 2026" birgə hərbi təlimi sülhün və sabitliyin təmin olunmasına töhfə verir
    Закир Гасанов: Учения "Сила единства — 2026" вносят вклад в обеспечение мира и стабильности
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