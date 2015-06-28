​Zakir Hasanov attends opening of new facilities constructed in the military camp

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The head of Defense Ministry attended the opening of new facilities constructed in the military camp.

Report was told in the ministry, the Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reviewed the prospect of a military unit in the area of construction and landscaping plan, the new barracks, canteen and bath-laundry complex.

The Minister was informed that the new facilities in the area are equipped, have communication lines and extensive landscaping work were conduceted. The modern infrastructure was made in the 3-storey modern in military barracks, bedrooms and other rooms. They are equipped with the necessary equipment. Each floor has the domestic ideological and individual service rooms. In addition, there is a class of small arms simulators, stocks, sports and other administrative rooms prepared.