    US Oklahoma National Guard delegation visiting Azerbaijan

    Military
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 10:52
    A delegation led by Director of the Joint Staff - Oklahoma National Guard, Brigadier General Colby Wyatt is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that first, the US delegation visited the Alley of Shehids, laid flowers at the graves of our citizens who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov met with the U.S. delegation.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and the US State of Oklahoma in the field of bilateral military cooperation and measures taken in this direction.

    The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycanla ABŞ-nin Oklahoma ştatı arasında hərbi əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Делегация Национальной гвардии штата Оклахома находится с визитом в Азербайджане

