Unity 2025 joint military exercise gets underway
Military
- 20 October, 2025
- 10:17
Unity-2025 (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan is continuing in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
In general, the exercise consists of 3 stages, successfully implementing activities on strengthening the protection and defense of the state border, searching, localising and destroying illegal armed formations.
The focus of the exercise is on improving the preparations for organizing mutual activities between the military contingents of the participating countries and developing the capabilities and skills to conduct joint operations.
