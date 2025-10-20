Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Unity 2025 joint military exercise gets underway

    Military
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 10:17
    Unity 2025 joint military exercise gets underway

    Unity-2025 (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan is continuing in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

    In general, the exercise consists of 3 stages, successfully implementing activities on strengthening the protection and defense of the state border, searching, localising and destroying illegal armed formations.

    The focus of the exercise is on improving the preparations for organizing mutual activities between the military contingents of the participating countries and developing the capabilities and skills to conduct joint operations.

    Unity 2025 joint exercise Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Photo
    "Birlik - 2025": Azərbaycan hərbçiləri 4 ölkə ilə birgə sərhəd mühafizəsi üzrə fəaliyyətlər icra edirlər
    Photo
    Азербайджанские военные отрабатывают охрану границы на совместных учениях в Самарканде

    Latest News

    11:47

    Azerbaijan to begin green energy exports to Europe via Black Sea corridor in 2032

    Energy
    11:42

    Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

    Region
    11:29

    Solar panels with capacity of over 5,000 kW installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    11:19

    Over 1,587 hectares of Azerbaijan's liberated areas cleared of mines past week

    Domestic policy
    11:10

    Germany plans to order 15 more US-made F-35 jets, says source

    Other countries
    10:58

    Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over announcement of Children's Rights Month

    Domestic policy
    10:52

    Over 1,000 displaced families resettled in Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Karabakh
    10:42

    Gold prices rise by more than 1%

    Finance
    10:27

    BP announces start date of seismic exploration at Karabagh field

    Energy
    All News Feed