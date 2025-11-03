Türkiye's defense minister to visit Azerbaijan for military parade
- 03 November, 2025
- 13:51
Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, will visit Azerbaijan as part of a Turkish delegation traveling to Baku, Report informs.
The main purpose of the visit is to attend the military parade in Baku on November 8, dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War.
