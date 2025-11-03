Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Military
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 13:51
    Türkiye's defense minister to visit Azerbaijan for military parade

    Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, will visit Azerbaijan as part of a Turkish delegation traveling to Baku, Report informs.

    The main purpose of the visit is to attend the military parade in Baku on November 8, dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War.

    Yaşar Güler Patriotic War military parade
    Türkiyənin müdafiə naziri hərbi paradı izləmək üçün Bakıya səfər edəcək
    Министр обороны Турции прибудет в Баку для участия в параде Победы

