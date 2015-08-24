Turkey's new military attaché to Azerbaijan begins his activity

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun. Report was told by the Defense Ministry's press service.

According to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the importance of holding "TurAz Eagle - 2015" tactical exercises with the participation of air forces of the two countries, as well as the constant implementation of such measures were highlighted.

In addition, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation carried out for the development of the Armed Forces between the two countries, the military-political situation in the region, the importance of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the region and other issues.

Ambassador Alper Coskun introduced Turkish newly appointed military attaché to Azerbaijan, Brigadier General Ihsan Basbozkurt.

Congratulating the newly appointed military attaché on his new activity in Azerbaijan, Defense Minister wished him success in his future activity in expanding the cooperation between the countries' Armed Forces.