Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces take part in international events

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Expert Meeting on the Force Amphibians will be held in Brindisi (Italy) from 17 to 20 October, a basic course on the reports in the field of logistics will be held in Latina (Italy) from 17 to 21 October, meeting of the logistical expert constant groups of NATO's partner countries will be held in Skopje (Macedonia) from 17 to 21 October, Basic CBRN course will be held in Zemianske Kostolany (Slovakia) from 17 to 23 October, Basic Staff Medical Officer Course will be held in Kaunas (Lithuania) from 17 to 27 October, Design and evaluation of peace support operation training course will be held in Vyskov (Czech Republic) from 17 to 28 October.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in the above-mentioned events.