Prospects of military cooperation discussed between Azerbaijan and France

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Mr. Zakir Hasanov received the French Ambassador Pascal Meunier. Report informs it was said by the press service of the ministry.

Secretary of Defense minister touching on military and political situation in the region noted that Armenia's aggressive policy continues today and as a result of the extension of the peace process and delay of negotiations it has a negative impact on the situation in the region.

Guest expressed his satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France.

Prospects of the military cooperation discussed between Azerbaijan and France and exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.