Professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers highly appreciated

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The exemplary service and professionalism of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan ensuring the security of the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) within the framework of the NATO mission "Resolute Support" held in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan were highly appreciated.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The commander of the garrison of HKIA Brigadier-General Murat Selchuk Chol sent a letter of thanks to Minister of Defense Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov about the distinction of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in the performance of service duties.

The letter says:

“I want to express my great satisfaction with the high level of exemplary service of Azerbaijani peacekeepers serving at the Hamid Karzai International Airport within the framework of the NATO mission “Resolute Support” held in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

I express my gratitude on behalf of 5 thousand military servicemen and civilian personnel from 52 countries serving in the military unit at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

With great efforts and high vigilance and discipline, the Azerbaijani military servicemen have made a huge contribution to the security, as well as to the success achieved by the Force Protection Group. Azerbaijani peacekeepers established friendly relations with Turkish and other international representatives on the basis of personal values and a sense of great responsibility.

All the Azerbaijani peacekeepers represent their country at a high level”.