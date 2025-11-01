Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Preparations begin in Baku for military parade marking victory anniversary

    Military
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 11:43
    Preparations begin in Baku for military parade marking victory anniversary

    Preparations have begun in Baku for a military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War.

    According to Report, military aircraft have been observed flying over the capital as part of the rehearsal process.

    On December 10, 2020, a Victory Parade was held in Baku's Azadliq (Freedom) Square to celebrate the triumph in the Patriotic War. On November 8, 2023, a similar parade was held in the city of Khankandi, Azerbaijan, to mark the third anniversary of the victory. This year, the military parade will take place once again in Azadliq Square on November 8.

    Baku Victory Day preparations military parade Patriotic War
    Video
    Bakıda hərbi parada hazırlıq başlayıb
    Video
    В Баку началась подготовка к военному параду

    Latest News

    12:19

    Sudanese ambassador сompares events in El-Fasher to Khojaly Genocide

    Foreign policy
    11:43
    Video

    Preparations begin in Baku for military parade marking victory anniversary

    Military
    11:37

    Sudanese envoy: First political dialogue with Azerbaijan to be held soon

    Foreign policy
    11:33
    Photo

    Strengthening Azerbaijani Diaspora in Germany discussed in Cologne

    Foreign policy
    11:16

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Algeria on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    10:54

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.87 per barrel

    Energy
    10:47

    21 people detained for violating Azerbaijan's state border last month

    Incident
    10:22

    Azerbaijan's compulsory insurance market surges by nearly 7%

    Finance
    10:18

    Moscow and Baku discuss launch of pilot project on electronic waybills

    Business
    All News Feed