Preparations begin in Baku for military parade marking victory anniversary

Preparations have begun in Baku for a military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War.

According to Report, military aircraft have been observed flying over the capital as part of the rehearsal process.

On December 10, 2020, a Victory Parade was held in Baku's Azadliq (Freedom) Square to celebrate the triumph in the Patriotic War. On November 8, 2023, a similar parade was held in the city of Khankandi, Azerbaijan, to mark the third anniversary of the victory. This year, the military parade will take place once again in Azadliq Square on November 8.