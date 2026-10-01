Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 15:54
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day

    On October 1, Distinguished Visitors Day was held at the Gizilgaya Training Center in Azerbaijan's Khojavand region as part of the Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise, Report informs, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, senior officials of the Ministry, Defense Ministers, Chiefs of General Staff of the participating and observer countries, high-ranking guests, and representatives of local and international media arrived at the training center to attend the Distinguished Visitors Day.

    The visitors also toured an exhibition organized as part of the exercise, where they viewed weapons, military equipment, unmanned systems, aviation assets, and other special military equipment recently inducted into the armament of the Azerbaijani Army and being employed during the exercise.

    The high-level guests will then observe the subsequent phases of the exercise and practical activities.

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day

    Power of Unity Ministry of Defense Zakir Hasanov Distinguished Visitors Day
    Photo
    "Birliyin Gücü - 2026" birgə hərbi təliminin "Yüksək Səviyyəli Müşahidəçi Günü" keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
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    В Ходжавенде прошел "День высокопоставленных наблюдателей" учений "Сила единства - 2026" – ОБНОВЛЕНО
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