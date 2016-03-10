Briefing of "TURAZ Şahini-2016" tactical-flights kicks off

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the annual military cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and Turkey, open briefing of "TURAZ Şahini-2016" (TURAZ Falcon -2016) tactical-flights was held.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In his speech, Lieutenant-General Haluk Sahar has greeted the participants. At the beginning of his speech he recalled the phrases of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk saying "Azerbaijan's grief is our grief, Azerbaijan's joy is our joy" and Heydar Aliyev saying "One nation with two states".

Then "TURAZ Şahini-2016" exercises were presented at the opening briefing, the essence of the task and instructions in connection with the execution of instructions delivered to the participants.

During flights, the tasks will increase from easy level to difficult.

The exercises are underway.