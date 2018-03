Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ New command of the ISAF mission in Afghanistan assumed.

Report informs citing the official site of the NATO, John Campbell was appointed to the post of the new command of ISAF forces in Afghanistan. He will succeed Joseph Dunford in this position.

Campbell previously served as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the United States Army.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces are also involved in the ISAF mission in Afghanistan.