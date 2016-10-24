NATO training course to be held in Baku

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ NATO training course on the topic "Psychological and information operations during crisis" to be held in Baku, Report informs citing the press-service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2016, the Mobile Training Group of Allied Joint Forces Command in Brunssum conducts a Training Course on "Psychological and information operations during crisis" started on October 24.

The aim of Course, which will be held until October 28, is the planning and implementation of psychological operations during operations in response to crises, as well as the preparation of presentations concerning the experience gained in this area and use of guidance documents, organization of work in syndicate groups.