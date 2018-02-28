NATO's Mobile Training Team conducts a seminar in Baku

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2018, the Mobile Training Team of Allied Air Command (AIRCOM) at Ramstein conducts a seminar in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the seminar, the NATO delegation briefs participants on air operations, planning and implementation of military transport operations, search and rescue operations during the war, and other topics.

Servicemen of various troops participate in the event.