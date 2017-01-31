 Top
    Ministry of Defense and State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations ink action plan

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defense (MoD) and State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations signed joint action plan for 2017 aimed at raising efficiency of measures against religious radicalism.

    Report was informed in the ministry press service.

    The document determines place, time of arrangements and responsible bodies.

    Joint meetings on Azerbaijanism ideas, maintenance and development of national moral values, struggle against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations and confessions and other topics will be organized in departments, units, associations and specialized educational institutions of MoD.

    Holding round tables with attendance of military servicemen of various categories, historians, scientists and religious scholars is also envisaged. 

