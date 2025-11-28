Military expert: Azerbaijan - model for Central Asian countries in terms of military rearmament

Azerbaijan is pursuing a multi-vector policy of rearmament, Amangeldy Kurmetuly, a Kazakh military expert, told Report.

"At this military parade in Azerbaijan (November 8), we saw both completely new types of weapons and modernized older models. Azerbaijan is arming in a multi-vector manner – purchasing equipment from various countries while simultaneously modernizing older systems," he said.

The expert emphasized several points. First, Azerbaijan has adopted Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets, which were already on display at the parade. Second, the HQ-9 anti-aircraft missile system was also on display at the parade: "This is also a Chinese-made system, and today it is considered one of the high-quality long-range air defense systems."

Kurmetuly emphasized that Azerbaijan is consistently strengthening its air defense system.

"Turkish weapons, especially drones, are a separate topic. We're used to thinking of Bayraktar, Anka, and other drones solely as strike systems, but they also have another important function: reconnaissance and target acquisition. Their optics, targeting systems, and ability to integrate with various platforms are only improving over time. This shows that the share of Turkish technology in the Azerbaijani army is growing," he emphasized.

The military expert also drew attention to the artillery weapons in service with the Azerbaijani army: "At the parade, we saw modern models, including Serbian, Czech, and others. This is wheeled artillery. It's maneuverable: strike and immediately change position. Older Soviet systems, such as the Gvozdika or 2S19 Msta-S, move more slowly; they're tracked and require more time to change firing positions. Thus, Azerbaijan is focusing on mobility, speed, and flexibility," he noted.

Amangeldy Kurmetuly believes that Azerbaijan is rearming in two ways: purchasing technology from around the world and producing it domestically.

He noted that naval attack drones were also displayed at the parade in Azerbaijan: "The war between Russia and Ukraine demonstrated the effectiveness of such systems. And now Azerbaijan also possesses similar technologies. Although the Caspian Sea is a closed sea, this technology can be of strategic importance for security."

Kurmetuly emphasized that the rearmament of the Azerbaijani army is being carried out in light of existing challenges, including ensuring security and combating terrorism.

The expert added that Azerbaijan is currently setting a model for other Turkic and Central Asian countries in terms of military modernization. Key aspects of this include diversifying supplies and developing joint production with friendly countries. Specifically, this process is being carried out in cooperation with Türkiye, Pakistan, and other countries.

"Our Kazakh military has the utmost respect for the Azerbaijani Navy. Next year, Azerbaijani ships are expected to participate in joint exercises, and according to my information, they will involve ships with a displacement of 750 tons-these are serious vessels," he emphasized.