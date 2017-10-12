Meeting of Council of CIS defense ministers starts in Dushanbe

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ The Meeting of the Council of CIS defense ministers started in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Report informs referring to Tajik media, prior to meeting the ministers met with Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon.

Rahmon said multilateral cooperation developed in stable condition and security was secured in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) space during 25 years. The head of stated thanked the defense ministers for that. The ministers are expected to discuss ensuring the security in current circumstances in CIS member states, the situation in Afghanistan and on border with this country, joint combat against terrorism and preventing the drug trafficking.

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov participates at the meeting.

Notably, Tajikistan will chair the CIS in 2018.