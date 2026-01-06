Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev: 'Short-term goal I have set is to bring defense exports to one billion dollars'

Military

• 06 January, 2026

    Military
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 08:53
    Ilham Aliyev: 'Short-term goal I have set is to bring defense exports to one billion dollars'

    Unfortunately, the number of wars in the world is growing, and so is the demand for military products. Their prices have increased sharply, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 5, Report informs.

    "First of all, the price of ammunition has dramatically increased. Therefore, this can be an alternative source of currency for us, and the short-term goal I have set is to bring exports to one billion dollars. I do believe that we can reach this figure in three to four years. This is quite realistic. There is also great interest from foreign companies, and local companies are actively engaged in the process. In other words, I am sure that the people of Azerbaijan will become familiar with the work being done in this area in the near future," he added.

