Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until February 1 announced

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until February 1 was announced.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the approved decree No.755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 February 2017, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 79.544.198,44 manats, dollar account amounted to 212.673,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 6235,69 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.