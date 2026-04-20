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    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 19:33
    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by Deputy Rector of the Turkish National Defense University, Professor Talat Canbolat, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The Turkish guests first visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid flowers and paid tribute to their bright memory.

    Welcoming the guests at the meeting held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev emphasized that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based on historical roots and highlighted the importance of developing these relations in the field of military education, as in other areas.

    It was noted that mutual exchange of experience in the field of military education plays an important role in improving the knowledge and skills of military personnel.

    Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, Professor Talat Canbolat noted that cooperation in the field of military education is at a high level.

    The meeting included a broad exchange of views on the current state and development prospects of joint work done in the field of military education, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan
    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan
    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan
    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD) Azerbaijan-Türkiye Relations Karim Valiyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə arasında hərbi təhsil sahəsində görülən birgə işlər müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    Делегация Национального университета обороны Турции находится с визитом в Азербайджане

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