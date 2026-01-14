Defense Ministry and Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan sign joint action plan

The Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan for 2026 on "Work done by the Ombudsman institution for the protection of servicemen's rights", as well as regarding the study of the state of human rights protection, Report informs, citing the MoD.

The date, venue and responsible persons for the events scheduled for 2026 were determined according to the plan.

As part of the plan, various events will be organized in the types of troops (forces), army corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry.

During the events, meetings will be held on the protection of the rights of military personnel and the state of ensuring human rights, reports on various topics will be delivered and personnel's questions will be answered.