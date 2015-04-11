Defense Minister receives the Head of Turkish General Staff Intelligence

Baku. April 11. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by the head of the Turkish General Staff Intelligence, General of Corps, Mehmet Daysal.

Report was said by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The measures taken for the development of the armed forces of both countries, the importance of bilateral military cooperation, military-political situation in the region, the importance of solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the region were discussed during the meeting.

Then the sides exchanged views on the issues on prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkish Armed Forces and other issues.

A military attaché of Turkish Armed Forces in Azerbaijan, Brigadier General Hasan Nevzat Tasdeler attended the meeting.