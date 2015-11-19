Defense Minister: Azerbaijani army stroke enemy in a short period and shocked it in main directions

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Under relevant instruction of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces regarding improvement of preparation level of Air Forces, housing as well as social and living conditions of military personnel, opening ceremony of two newly constructed residential building in the further airbase held on November 19.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Five-storey buildings consisting of three-room 100 apartments provided with communication lines and connected to the centralized heating system.

At the ceremony of presenting keys of service apartments, the Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, meeting with the flight and technical staff and their family members, congratulated the participants on behalf of the ministry.

According to the minister, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces could shake the enemy at the main directions in a short period of time: "We will continue our true objective. No doubt, but the Air Force is one more crucial force in liberating territories. We have to perform this task. I am sure that the Azerbaijani soldier will justify the President and our people's confidence.

Once again I congratulate you on the new apartments and wish you happiness and prosperity".

The participants expressed satisfaction with the conditions created for them, and thanked the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.