Defense Minister awards two Azerbaijani peacekeepers to Afghanistan - PHOTO

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two officers serving in peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijani Armed Forces participating in non-combat mission Resolute Support carried out by NATO in Afghanistan were awarded in accordance with order of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, medical service captain Abdullayev Shukur Rustam and medical service captain Akbarov Gunduz Famil demonstrated professionalism in providing qualified medical assistance to the persons, injured during terrorist acts against Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain to Afghanistan on December 11, 2015.

As a result of terrorist acts causing casualties, some of wounded were taken to medical station, where Azerbaijani officers served. Along with prompt medical care to seriously injured persons, military physicians successfully operated Afghan citizen and rescued life.

Azerbaijani military servants were highly appreciated by Turkish Armed Forces command of NATO in Afghanistan for professionalism in hard and difficult condition. Both our officers were presented letter of appreciation, signed by Cahit Bakır, Turkish Task Forces Commander.