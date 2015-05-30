 Top
    Cooperation meeting of Azerbaijani-Turkish Navy to be held in Baku

    Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in international events

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Cooperation meeting of Azerbaijani-Turkish Navy to be held in Baku. Report was told by the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    In addition, on June 1-5, in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) will be the first working meeting of the regional planning of collective NATO exercise - 2016, on June 1-12, in Budapest (Hungary) military terminology course for staff officers and on June 1-19, Seminar on language test will be held in Garmisch Partenkirchen (Germany).

    Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in the event.

