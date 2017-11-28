 Top
    Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev views military unit in Tartar district

    Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov reported to the President

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at military unit in Tartar district.

    Report informs, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

    The military unit, which occupies a total area of six hectares, features headquarters, three barracks, a 360-seat canteen, different purpose warehouses, and a 100-car parking lot.

    Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov informed President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev of the operational conditions on the frontline.

