​Chiefs of Staff of CIS countries' armed forces to meet in Minsk

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chiefs of Staff of the CIS countries will gather today in Minsk to discuss implementation of the concept of military cooperation untill 2020 and joint activities of the armed forces in 2017. Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the press service of the Defense Ministry to reporters.

11 issues of various fields of military cooperation to be submitted for consideration. "The meeting will pay special attention to implementation of the concept of military cooperation among the CIS countries up to 2020 and conduct of joint activities of the armed forces of the CIS member states in 2017", - stressed the military institution.

The work of the committee will involve delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.