Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army expresses condolences to Turkish side
Military
- 12 November, 2025
- 00:59
First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev expressed condolences to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Report informs.
The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that C-130 military cargo plane departing from Azerbaijan to Türkiye crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.
May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."
