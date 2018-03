© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The small missile ship "Velikiy Ustyug" and the sea tugboat "MB-58" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy, being on a visit to our country, have left the Baku port on September 22.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

They arrived in Baku with a friendly visit on September 19.