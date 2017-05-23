Batumi hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgiai and Turkish defense ministers

© Report.az

Batumi. 23 may. REPORT.AZ/ A trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey was held in Batumi today.

Report’s Georgian bureau informs, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Isoria, opening the event, talked about ties among three countries, prospects of defense cooperation, regional and global processes, global terrorism and separatism.

He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed during the terrorist attack in Manchester and condemned the terror.

The Minister of National Defense of Turkey Fikri Işık expressed gratitude for the organization of the event at a high level and noted that his country is also fighting against terrorism.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that the Azerbaijani state expresses a tough attitude towards terrorism: “Destroying people by terror attack is a threat against stability, international cooperation and peace. All states should conduct joint struggle against terrorism”.

He strongly condemned the terror attack that took place in Manchester.

During the trilateral meeting, the prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, as well as regional security, ensuring joint security of economic projects implemented in the region and other issues were discussed.

It was noted that the trilateral cooperation will contribute to regional security. Joint protection of regional projects will not only safeguard the projects, but also impact the stability in the region, social prosperity of our nations.

The meeting focused on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia, processes in Turkey. The sides expressed univocal support to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia, and resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh and South Ossetia conflicts within territorial integrity of both countries.

Finally, a joint protocol has been signed.

All three ministers held press conference after the end of the meeting.