Baku hosts NATO course

Combat Readiness Evaluation (CREVAL) course of Land Forces headquarters, units and subunits is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, within the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The course at the War Games Center of the National Defense University is attended by relevant military personnel from NATO and its allies.

The aim of the course is certification of military personnel for the evaluation of units and subunits declared to the Allied Joint Force Command.

A total of 39 representatives from NATO member and partner countries are involved in the course.