Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Baku hosts NATO course

    Military
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 12:15
    Baku hosts NATO course

    Combat Readiness Evaluation (CREVAL) course of Land Forces headquarters, units and subunits is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, within the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The course at the War Games Center of the National Defense University is attended by relevant military personnel from NATO and its allies.

    The aim of the course is certification of military personnel for the evaluation of units and subunits declared to the Allied Joint Force Command.

    A total of 39 representatives from NATO member and partner countries are involved in the course.

    Baku Azerbaijan NATO Ministry of Defense
    Photo
    Bakıda NATO kursu keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит курс НАТО

    Latest News

    12:57

    Shoigu: Important to resume '3+3' format in South Caucasus

    Region
    12:51
    Photo

    'Color of Diversity' festival underway in Baku - PHOTOS

    Religion
    12:50

    Google Cloud: AI to change nature of government services in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:37

    Phase 1, 2 of Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor included in TYNDP 2026 portfolio

    Energy
    12:16

    Shafiyev: Azerbaijan's media space needs to develop foreign policy experts

    Domestic policy
    12:15
    Photo

    Baku hosts NATO course

    Military
    12:11

    Asad M. Khan: Establishment of Clean Energy Center in Baku to pave way for ECO countries to achieve real energy transition - INTERVIEW

    Business
    12:02

    Marina Zhunich: To integrate AI into Azerbaijan's public administration, regulatory framework needs to be updated

    ICT
    11:59

    EndeavorXR: Major investments needed in lightweight AI models

    ICT
    All News Feed