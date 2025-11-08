Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijani State Security Service's Eagle unit takes part in Baku military parade

    08 November, 2025
    Azerbaijani State Security Service's Eagle unit takes part in Baku military parade

    The Eagle special forces unit of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan participated in the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, according to Report.

    The parade contingent of the Eagle special forces was led by Major General Jabir Jafarov, a holder of the Karabakh Order.

